Sterling soars to 7-week high on optimism of a Brexit breakthrough

Sterling rose to its highest level since late July on Friday as momentum appeared to swell behind the idea that Britain won't leave the European Union without a formal deal.

Shortly after11 a.m. in London, the pound had risen 1% for the session to reach $1.2456. Sterling is now up more than 4% versus the dollar since September 3, when it reached a three-year low.

The main driver behind buying appeared to be a newspaper report in The Times newspaper that suggested that the Democratic Unionist Party is softening its opposition to a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

The DUP has long rejected the backstop — an insurance policy against any hard border within Ireland — as any part of the Brexit process. DUP leader Arlene Foster once described her party's opposition as a "blood red" line.

Foster again discredited the prospect of a Northern Ireland-only backstop on Friday and derided the Times report, stating "anonymous sources lead to nonsense stories."

Despite that rebuttal, sterling clung on to its gains and even took a further leg higher.

Kit Juckes, chief foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale, said in his daily research note Friday that the Times report had triggered some traders to cover off their short positions on sterling. Short positions are where traders bet against an asset, believing it will fall in price, in order to make a profit.

Juckes cautioned that it was now "very late in the day" for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to arrange a fresh deal that would satisfy lawmakers in Belfast, London and Brussels.