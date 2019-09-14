How Beyond Meat's stock surged 500% in 2019

On their first trading day in May 2019, shares of Beyond Meat soared 163%.

It was the best performance for an IPO in nearly two decades.

At one point in 2019, Beyond Meat was bigger than 25% of companies in the S&P 500.

Beyond Meat shares rode a perfect storm. Beyond Meat was the first company that only produces alternative meat to go public. It has recently solved production issues. And investors were hungry for growth.

The alternative meat industry is expected to become a $140 billion industry in the next decade. That means it's about to get a lot more crowded. Can Beyond Meat's stock continue its epic run?

Beyond Meat declined comment about the company's valuation when asked by CNBC.

Watch the video above to learn how Beyond Meat became the hottest stock of 2019.





