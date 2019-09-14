How Beyond Meat's stock surged 500% in 2019

Skip Navigation
US-China trade war has set in motion unstoppable global economic...

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.

Politicsread more

'The most important chart in the world' offers a warning sign for...

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...

Marketsread more

These stocks have 'upside' potential according to analysts

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.

Marketsread more

Dow notches 8-day winning streak, nears record on trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.

US Marketsread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board

Disney's forthcoming Disney+ will compete with Apple's Apple TV+ in the online streaming service market.

Technologyread more

Uber Freight is making trucking more efficient and could help...

The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...

Technologyread more

Bottles of Cristal and steak dinners mark UAW corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors accuse UAW officials of living lives of luxury that included high-end liquor, private villas, lavish dinners and golf outings — all paid for with money from...

Autosread more

Hong Kong protesters plan mall sit-ins, gathering outside British...

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls and student rallies on Saturday after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying...

China Politicsread more

Cyberattacks against US helped fund North Korea's weapons...

Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.

Technologyread more

US-listed Chinese companies are on a financing tear

Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.

World Marketsread more

China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of...

China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.

Marketsread more

The $400 billion outdoor industry sounds alarm on Trump's trade...

From September 2018 to July 2019, outdoor recreation businesses have paid $1.8 billion more in tariffs compared to the year ago period, according to new data from the Outdoor...

Retailread more
Markets

How Beyond Meat's stock surged 500% in 2019

Natalie Zhang@nat_zhang
VIDEO8:4308:43
How Beyond Meat became the hottest stock of 2019
Food & Beverage

On their first trading day in May 2019, shares of Beyond Meat soared 163%.

It was the best performance for an IPO in nearly two decades.

At one point in 2019, Beyond Meat was bigger than 25% of companies in the S&P 500.

Beyond Meat shares rode a perfect storm. Beyond Meat was the first company that only produces alternative meat to go public. It has recently solved production issues. And investors were hungry for growth.

The alternative meat industry is expected to become a $140 billion industry in the next decade. That means it's about to get a lot more crowded. Can Beyond Meat's stock continue its epic run?

Beyond Meat declined comment about the company's valuation when asked by CNBC.

Watch the video above to learn how Beyond Meat became the hottest stock of 2019.