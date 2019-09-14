How Beyond Meat's stock surged 500% in 2019

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.Marketsread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.US Marketsread more
Disney's forthcoming Disney+ will compete with Apple's Apple TV+ in the online streaming service market.Technologyread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
U.S. prosecutors accuse UAW officials of living lives of luxury that included high-end liquor, private villas, lavish dinners and golf outings — all paid for with money from...Autosread more
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls and student rallies on Saturday after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying...China Politicsread more
Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.Technologyread more
Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.World Marketsread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
On their first trading day in May 2019, shares of Beyond Meat soared 163%.
It was the best performance for an IPO in nearly two decades.
At one point in 2019, Beyond Meat was bigger than 25% of companies in the S&P 500.
Beyond Meat shares rode a perfect storm. Beyond Meat was the first company that only produces alternative meat to go public. It has recently solved production issues. And investors were hungry for growth.
The alternative meat industry is expected to become a $140 billion industry in the next decade. That means it's about to get a lot more crowded. Can Beyond Meat's stock continue its epic run?
Beyond Meat declined comment about the company's valuation when asked by CNBC.
Watch the video above to learn how Beyond Meat became the hottest stock of 2019.