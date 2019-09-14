A software company created to help regular people navigate the complexities of the U.S. tax code just entered its 11th year of stock gains.

Intuit, creator of TurboTax, is a stock that just won't go down as online tax preparation continues to gain popularity.

Shares of Intuit are up about 36% this year, an impressive run for any company in a time-frame filled with economic and political uncertainty. Even more remarkably, Intuit's stock is up over 850% in the past decade (the S&P 500 is up about 190% in the last 10 years), gaining an average of 25% every single year of the last 10, according to Jefferies.