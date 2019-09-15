Dow set to lose more than 100 points on fears spiking oil will slow the global economy

Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures dropped on Sunday night amid fears that a surge in oil prices following an attack in Saudi Arabia could slow down global economic growth.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 108 points, indicating a loss of 112 points at Monday's open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down. This would be the first decline in 9 days for the Dow, which had climbed back to within 1% from a record on Friday.
A decline on Monday would snap an eight-day winning streak for the Dow.
West Texas Intermediate futures jumped more than 11% to trade at $61.26 per barrel. The sharp move higher comes after a series of drone strikes on Saturday knocked out about half of Saudi Arabia's daily crude production.
Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company, will reportedly try to restore about a third of the country's production by Monday.
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday before the futures open the U.S. could use oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep the market "well-supplied."
Consistently higher oil prices could lead to increasing fuel prices. This would put more pressure on a global economy that is already coping with a slowing manufacturing sector and stubbornly low growth.
This "is the largest supply shock ever. The world is dependent on strategic reserves right now and you will see SPR draws," said Bob Ryan, chief commodities and energy strategist at BCA Research, in a note. "The market could tighten significantly if the outage is indeed weeks and not days."
—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.