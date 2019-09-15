Kamala Harris and Julian Castro call for impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019.

Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday called for the impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after an article in the New York Times surfaced a previously unreported allegation of sexual misconduct against the justice when he was a undergraduate at Yale University.

"I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people," Harris wrote. "He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached."

On Saturday, former Obama housing secretary and presidential candidate Julían Castro also called for impeachment.

"It's more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath," Castro wrote on Twitter. "He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter."

The only Justice to be impeached was Associate Justice Samuel Chase in 1805. The House of Representatives passed Articles of Impeachment against him, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

The article in The Times was adapted from a new book called The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: an Investigation, by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. It looks into the misconducted allegations that affected Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings last year.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Sunday that that she strongly opposes Kavanaugh based on his views of executive power and the allegations of misconduct against him, but did not say he should be impeached.

"My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don't think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents ... and the attorney general is shielding documents," Klobuchar said.

President Trump came to Kavanaugh's defense on Sunday, writing on Twitter that the justice should "start suing people," or that the Department of Justice "should come to his rescue."

"The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can't let that happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.