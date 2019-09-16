Airbus shares slide on reports that Trump will win WTO trade dispute

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
"There is reason to believe that we know the culprit," Trump said in a post on Twitter.Politicsread more
An extended Saudi oil outage could push Brent crude prices north of $75 per barrel, Goldman Sachs warned clients.Marketsread more
As investors worry about oil supply, airline and cruise ship stocks are getting hit on Monday, while some energy stocks are shooting upward.Marketsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991.Oilread more
U.S. stock futures are under pressure Monday as oil prices spike after Saturday's coordinated strikes on key Saudi oil interests.Marketsread more
In the past few weeks, the S&P 500 has waged a 6% rally, pulling within 1% of its late-July record high by Friday's close.Trading Nationread more
The strike, depending on its length, could easily cost GM hundreds of millions of dollars. The last time the union declared a strike at GM was in 2007.Autosread more
Saudi Aramco has 35-40 days of supply to meet contractual obligations, a source close to the matter told CNBC.Energyread more
A selection of major European firms saw their share price sink Monday following reports that the World Trade Organization has granted President Donald Trump the right to slap billions of dollars in tariffs on EU imports.
If confirmed, the WTO's decision would be to compensate the U.S. for what Washington has long argued are illegal subsidies enjoyed by the European plane maker Airbus.
Both Politico and Reuters reported that the ruling has been made in the U.S.'s favor, meaning levies can soon be imposed on certain goods.
When contacted by CNBC, a media spokesperson for the WTO said the organization was not yet commenting as the case remained live and details had to remain confidential.
The final ruling will mark the end of a complaint first brought by the United States in 2006.
A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC via email on Monday that it did not comment on leaks but added that the EU had "consistently communicated to the United States that the European Union is ready to work on a fair and balanced solution for our respective aircraft industries."
Washington has long believed that EU countries have illegally supported Airbus by granting subsidized loans known as "launch aid," as well as separate state help for the development of the A350 and superjumbo A380.
Following the reports, Airbus shares opened sharply lower Monday. Shortly after 10:00 a.m. London time, the stock price had slipped by 3.65%.
In April this year, U.S. officials published a wide list of European products it said it would select from in an attempt to recoup the $11 billion that Washington deems as the amount incurred by U.S. firms.
Aside from European-built aircraft and parts, goods on the list include motorcycles, food, drink, clothes, base metal parts and jewelry equipment.
The French luxury group LVMH, which pulled 46.8 billion euros ($51.8 billion) in sales across 2018, also suffered as markets in Europe opened Monday. The group's stock price had slipped by 2.6% shortly after 10.00 a.m. London.
The EU has its own separate case before the WTO, in which it argues that the U.S. plane maker Boeing receives unfair financial assistance from the U.S. federal government.
In terms of a ruling from the WTO, that case is said to be about nine months behind the Airbus decision.
In April this year, the European Commission launched a public consultation on its preliminary list of products from the United States that it would seek to hit with import tariffs.
The list, representing about $20 billion worth of U.S. exports to the EU, also covered a wide range of items including aircraft, chemicals and food products such as frozen fish and citrus fruit.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said at the time that Brussels "did not want a tit-for-tat" scenario adding that the EU remained open for talks with the U.S.