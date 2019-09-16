Airlines, retail and cruise shares fall, refiners surge as spiking crude will lift fuel costs

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.
"There is reason to believe that we know the culprit," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
An extended Saudi oil outage could push Brent crude prices north of $75 per barrel, Goldman Sachs warned clients.
As investors worry about oil supply, airline and cruise ship stocks are getting hit on Monday, while some energy stocks are shooting upward.
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...
Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991.
U.S. stock futures are under pressure Monday as oil prices spike after Saturday's coordinated strikes on key Saudi oil interests.
In the past few weeks, the S&P 500 has waged a 6% rally, pulling within 1% of its late-July record high by Friday's close.
The strike, depending on its length, could easily cost GM hundreds of millions of dollars. The last time the union declared a strike at GM was in 2007.
Saudi Aramco has 35-40 days of supply to meet contractual obligations, a source close to the matter told CNBC.
Shares of industries with high fuel costs like airlines and cruise-lines dropped on Monday as crude oil and gasoline futures spiked. Shares of retailers fell on fears higher gasoline costs would hurt future sales and hurt profit margins.
Oil prices are soaring after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend forced the kingdom to cut its oil output in half. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, rose as much as 19.5% to $71.95 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed as much as 15.5% to $63.34. U.S. gasoline futures surged more than 9%.
The event marks the largest disruption to the world oil supply in history, knocking out about 5.7 million barrels per day.
American Airlines is down 3.7%, Delta Airlines is down 3.1%, Southwest is 2.8% lower and Alaska Air is down 2.3% in premarket trading Monday. Carnival Corp lost 3% and Royal Caribbean dropped 1.9%.
Evercore ISI said a spike in oil prices could "require a resent of revenue expectations" for airlines.
"Higher fuel serves as a healthy reminder of the volatility of the inputs and may prove timely as carriers contemplate '20 growth plans and cadence of Max returns," said Evercore's Duane Pfennigwerth in a note to clients Monday.
Shares of retailers L Brands, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon were also lower in premarket trading.
Meanwhile, Devon Energy is 14% higher, Marathon Oil is up nearly 12%, Cimarex Energy rose 9.5%, Concho Resources is up 9% and Noble Energy and Diamondback Energy are both up 8%.
Gasoline companies Exxon Mobile and Chevron are both up 3%, while shares of oil field service companies Halliburton and Schlumberger are up 5% in extended trading.
—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.