Elon Musk testified he worried Thai cave rescuer might be 'another Jeffrey Epstein'

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

WeWork's on-again off-again IPO delayed again

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

This subgroup is poised to benefit most from the crude oil surge,...

Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.

Jim Cramer explains how the market was able to shrug off a major...

"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

Trump set to attend Texas rally for India prime minister

The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.

Analyst: US will see 'sticker shock' at the gas pump after...

Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.

Investigation finds illegal synthetic marijuana in products sold...

Some operators are cashing in on the CBD craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for natural CBD in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears, an AP...

Tech

Elon Musk testified he worried Thai cave rescuer might be 'another Jeffrey Epstein'

Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
Key Points
  • After calling him a "pedo guy," Elon Musk is facing a defamation lawsuit in the U.S. brought by the Thai cave rescue hero Vernon Unsworth. 
  • New court filings in Vernon Unsworth vs. Elon Musk reveal that Musk's family office spent tens of thousands on a private investigator to dig up details about the spelunker.
  • The filings also reveal that Musk brought at least 50 "top engineers" from three of his companies, at an unknown cost, to try to figure out a way to rescue the soccer team stranded in the flooded Thai caves.
British caver Vern Unsworth talks during Reuters interview at a hotel, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 17, 2018.
Soe Zeya Tun | Reuters

In a court deposition released on Monday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he once worried that British cave diver Vernon Unsworth might be "another Jeffrey Epstein." The deposition came out as Musk and his lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the defamation case Unsworth brought against Musk for previous comments calling him a "pedo guy."

The dispute started last summer, when Unsworth criticized Musk in a television interview for involving himself in efforts to save a Thai soccer team that was trapped in a flooded and complex cave system.

Reacting to that, Musk called Unsworth "sus" (suspicious) and a "pedo guy" on Twitter, and later characterized the spelunker as a "child rapist" in an e-mail to a Buzzfeed reporter.

In Monday's filings, testimony from Musk reveals that his representatives launched an investigation into Unsworth, and Musk was concerned with what the investigator found.

Specifically, Musk testified that he sent e-mails to Buzzfeed due to a concern over what he heard about Unsworth. He said, in the deposition:

"And I was like, well, what if this is a real situation? What if what we have here is another Jeffrey Epstein. We should, you know -- I have this -- I am told this information. I don't know if it is true. But what if we have another Jeffrey Epstein on our hands? And what if he uses whatever celebrity he gains from this cave rescue to shield his bad deeds? This would be terrible."

In the deposition, Musk also said he now believes that the private investigator led him astray, and was "just taking us for a ride."

The filings also revealed that:

  • Musk "mobilized" more than 50 top engineers from three of his companies to assist in the Thai cave rescue effort including Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company.
  • After Unsworth criticized the CEO, his family office run by President Jared Birchall, hired a private investigator to learn everything they could about the cave rescuer and his family.
  • The private investigator they hired, James Howard of Jupiter Military and Tactical Systems, told Musk's family office (Excession LLC) that Unsworth was said to spend time at a beach known for child sex-trafficking, among other unsavory but inconclusive details.
  • Unsworth, in a deposition, denied he had spent time at those venues.
  • A person who works for Musk's office, James Brickhouse, suggested that the investigator pose as a journalist to interview Unsworth as one method for attaining personal details about him.

One of Musk's key arguments to the court is that he first said "pedo guy" as a generic insult, and didn't mean to "convey facts," with his tweets. 

At the time Elon Musk was first clashing with Unsworth, he had also said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share, and had funding secured.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.