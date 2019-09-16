Brazil could benefit from oil attacks on Saudi Arabia, veteran investor Mobius says

Brazil could stand to benefit from the weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production facilities, according to veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius.

Drone attacks on Saudi crude facilities wiped out 5.7 million barrels of its daily crude production, more than 5% of the world's supply and 50% of the kingdom's oil output. Crude prices jumped to near historic highs in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. But they pared those gains after the U.S. administration authorized the release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in order to ensure the market retained supply.

Mobius told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday that one interesting market development was the lack of negative reaction from emerging markets to the news.

"I think people are beginning to think well maybe we should be looking to Brazil, for example, for their oil supply, to Mexico, to other countries in terms of where oil can come from," Mobius said.

"If you look at the reserves that Brazil has, you'll see that they can produce quite a lot of oil."