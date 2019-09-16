Oil prices could go much higher if there is a military escalation after Saudi attack

An employee walks past crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah Tank Farm in Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

The growth of the U.S. as both oil producer and exporter is helping cap a spike in crude prices following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, but the price could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption and whether it escalates into a military conflict.

The weekend attack on the Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq processing facility and another plant knocked 5.7 million barrels of Saudi production off line and underscores a new realization of vulnerability in world oil production. That is 5% of global oil output and about half of Saudi's production, but Saudi Arabia has sufficient supplies to maintain its current export level for about a month.

Oil prices initially spiked nearly 20% in trading Sunday evening but were up just about 12% in U.S. trading Monday, the biggest one-day move since Feburary, 2016. Brent was trading at $67.48, up 12%.

"What the market is pricing is geopolitical risk premium and tail risk. Something like this has never happened before. There have been attempts but those were foiled," said Amarpreet Singh, Barclays energy analyst. "Something like this to Saudi supply has absolutely never happened, even during the Gulf War."

Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was responsible. Saudi officials reported finding evidence of Iranian weapons. President Donald Trump presided over a national security meeting at the White House Monday morning on the topic of Iran, NBC News reported from sources.

"The more we have coming from Washington and Riyadh implicating the Iranians in this attack, there may be more pressure for Washington to back words with action," said Helima Croft, head of global commodities research. "This is one of the most strategically important energy facilities in the world. If you do nothing, are you essentially green lighting more attacks. At what point, do you need to show some deterrence?"

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, at a press briefing Monday, that the attack was self-defense by Houthis and a retaliatory response for Saudi attacks on Yemen.

The attack on Aramco facilities was highly sophisticated and targeted the critical processing plants that help reduce hyrdrogen sulfur in crude. There have been numerous other attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as on oil tankers, but none has done such extensive damage.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said a lengthier outage could result in a sharp jump in crude prices. For instance, if the current level of production remained down for more than six weeks, there could be a quick rally in Brent to $75 per barrel, they said in a note. Brent is the international bench mark and traditionally has been more sensitive to events in the middle east.