Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis

While markets await a Saudi update, investors are likely asking how the kingdom left itself so vulnerable, and what it means for the future.Energyread more
Of the recessions the U.S. has seen dating back to the early 1980s, none has come without an oil spike of at least 90%.Economyread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
Shares of defense companies rose on Monday after the United States military was put on alert by President Donald Trump.Marketsread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
Stocks fell on Monday amid fears that a surge in oil prices following an attack in Saudi Arabia could slow down global economic growth.Marketsread more
A new research study by the Digital Citizens Alliance shows how easy it is to buy illegal steroids or appearance and performance enhancing drugs (APEDs)Cybersecurityread more
GM shares were down nearly 3% Monday as analysts estimated the strike could cost GM tens of millions of dollars per day. The two sides resumed talks at 10 a.m. Monday...Autosread more
Amazon changed the algorithms that power its product-search system to favor the company's own products, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Between 180 and 200 underperforming GameStop stores are set to shutter before the end of the fiscal year, and more could be on the way.Entertainmentread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi Arabian oil plants was carried out with Iranian weapons and was not launched from Yemen according to preliminary findings.
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said that an investigation into Saturday's strikes, which had been claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, was still going on to determine the launch location.
"The preliminary results show that the weapons are Iranian and we are currently working to determine the location ... The terrorist attack did not originate from Yemen as the Houthi militia claimed," Malki told a press conference in Riyadh.
He said authorities would reveal the location from where drones were launched at a future press briefing.
Iran has dismissed as "unacceptable" U.S. accusations that Tehran was responsible for the assault on Saudi oil facilities that cut almost half of the kingdom's production, or 5% of global oil supply.
Malki said the Gulf Arab state, the world's top oil exporter, was capable of protecting vital energy and economic sites. "This cowardly act largely targets the global economy and not Saudi Arabia."
The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognised government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014 by the Houthis.
The movement has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities this year. The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.