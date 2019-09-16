Striking UAW workers want Trump to stay out of negotiations with GM

FLINT, Mich. – Some United Auto Workers members walking picket lines outside General Motors plants in Michigan would like President Donald Trump to stay out of their negotiations with the automaker.

"He didn't support us when we went bankrupt. I don't think that's something the UAW will ever forget," said Adriane Hall, a UAW member of 12 years who was picketing on Monday outside the automaker's truck plant in Flint, Michigan. "He didn't support us then, why should he say anything now?"

Hall was one of roughly 48,000 of GM's unionized employees who went on strike at midnight Sunday after contract talks between the company and union broke down over the weekend.

"Here we go again with General Motors and the United Auto Workers," Trump tweeted after union leaders called for a strike on Sunday. "Get together and make a deal!"

Trump, in late 2008, supported the government in assisting the auto industry: "You have to save the car industry in this country. General Motors can be great again. Ford can be great again. And Chrysler could be great," he told CNBC at the time.

However, once Trump became a Republican candidate for president, he also voiced support for letting the car industry go bankrupt on its own.