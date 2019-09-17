Amazon Music HD is supposed to sound better than Spotify — but it depends on how you listen

Amazon on Tuesday introduced CD-quality 24-bit "Ultra HD" music to Amazon Music. It's $12.99 a month if you pay for Amazon Prime, or $14.99 a month if you don't. In theory, it should sound better than competitors like Spotify, which don't stream at such a high bit-rate.

I decided to give it a try.

I downloaded the Amazon Music app, found some songs that were labeled as "Ultra HD" and with 24-bit encoding and compared them to the same song on Spotify.

I'm not an audiophile listening with expensive gear. I'm just a regular guy who wants to see if I can notice whether or not the music actually sounds better.

Turns out I can't.