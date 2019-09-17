Amazon Music HD is supposed to sound better than Spotify — but it depends on how you listen

Skip Navigation
Pelosi: Dems optimistic they can get to 'yes' on Trump North...

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

GM strike costing up to $100 million a day isn't worrying...

General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...

Autosread more

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Energyread more

Chamath Palihapitiya calls WeWork's governance 'short of...

"It is really a tale of pretty failed governance, almost of the highest order, short of something fraudulent," says the tech investor.

Deals and IPOsread more

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital trims its...

Private equity firm 3G Capital Partners discloses that it sold 25.1 million shares of Kraft Heinz, bringing its stake down by about 9%.

Marketsread more

Schwarzman: China's economic 'miracle' came at expense of the US...

"That leads the developed world to say to China: 'We've got to rebalance this. It's working for you. It's not working for us,'" says the billionaire Blackstone co-founder.

Economyread more

Bill Gates gave away $35 billion this year but net worth didn't...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.

Wealthread more

Gen Z shopping habits can fuel a brick-and-mortar resurgence,...

According to a new report, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer physical stores for shopping, largely for mental health reasons.

Retailread more

Uber drivers are protesting again — here's how much drivers earn

Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting their pay and working conditions. CNBC spoke with the company's drivers about how their financial lives are faring.

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kraft Heinz, Nordstrom...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Viacom CEO says new streaming services boosting demand

Viacom chief executive officer Bob Bakish is not worried about competition in the streaming space, on the heels of its merger with CBS.

The Faber Reportread more
Tech

Amazon Music HD is supposed to sound better than Spotify — but it depends on how you listen

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Amazon added 24-bit CD quality music to its Amazon Music platform on Tuesday.
  • I tested it against Spotify's web player, which doesn't offer that sort of promise.
  • I couldn't tell the difference, which means maybe you need better gear to take advantage of the higher quality tunes.
A child listening to music on headphones.
KidStock | Blend Images | Getty Images

Amazon on Tuesday introduced CD-quality 24-bit "Ultra HD" music to Amazon Music. It's $12.99 a month if you pay for Amazon Prime, or $14.99 a month if you don't. In theory, it should sound better than competitors like Spotify, which don't stream at such a high bit-rate.

I decided to give it a try.

I downloaded the Amazon Music app, found some songs that were labeled as "Ultra HD" and with 24-bit encoding and compared them to the same song on Spotify.

I'm not an audiophile listening with expensive gear. I'm just a regular guy who wants to see if I can notice whether or not the music actually sounds better.

Turns out I can't.

CNBC Tech: Amazon Ultra HD Music

I started with "Blue in Green" by Miles Davis, which Amazon Music said was playing back in Ultra HD. Then I played the same song from the same album on Spotify. Listening through a set of wired headphones plugged into my laptop, I couldn't hear a difference. I tried listening closer, moving to separate parts of the songs and playing tiny clips on both services. Still, nothing.

CNBC Tech: Amazon Ultra HD Music 2

So I tried Led Zeppelin's "Fool in the Rain" (2012 Remaster), again in Ultra HD on Amazon Music and then just streaming from Spotify's web player. Again, I couldn't tell the difference. Both sounded perfectly fine through both devices, but I couldn't hear a difference.

This is why audiophiles spend lots of money on hardware in the first place: you need the right gear to hear differences in quality.

Maybe I need better headphones, and not a cheapo set that came in the box with a phone. Maybe I should play the files through a better set of speakers, like my Sonos at home, or maybe I need a laptop with a better digital signal processor in the first place. The point is: Sound quality is not just about file size. Any sub-par component in any part of the chain can degrade the sound quality.

So if you're just a casual listener looking to stream music through your headphones at work or the gym, you probably shouldn't pay up for a service like this just because it promises HD. If you're Neil Young, or another audiophile like him, and you want the convenience of streaming with the quality you're accustomed to on your high-quality audio gear, this may be for you. 

