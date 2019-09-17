Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Zynga, Match & more

Stephens said the social game developer is well positioned for an expected consolidation in the mobile gaming market over the next 6-18 months.

"We are changing our Best Idea to Zynga as we believe the company is well positioned for consolidation in the mobile gaming market. We believe the next 6-18 months will be a period of consolidation as established mobile players further leverage their core publishing infrastructure by acquiring sub-scale studios to drive growth. Zynga has a proven ability to successfully execute this strategy, and we believe the potential for future deals along with the current state of their portfolio make for a very compelling risk/reward profile."