Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Zynga, Match & more

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, Anheuser-Busch,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital sells more

The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.

Holiday retail sales could rise 5% despite 'unprecedented...

Retailers could be in for a jolly jump in holiday sales despite headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and threat of another economic slowdown.

WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

iPhone 11 review: Great cameras, excellent battery life and an...

Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Goldman's new tech chief comes from Amazon and plays in a Seattle...

The move is the latest sign of the blurring boundaries between big tech and big finance amid challenges for both industries.

Fed likely to lower rates again, but signal it's in no hurry to...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

Pizza Hut and Kellogg partner to create stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Pizza Hut is also talking with Kellogg and other suppliers about the plant-based meat trend.

Saudi Arabia has 'explaining to do' on how oil assets were...

Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.

JP Morgan's stock guru says oil won't hurt stocks until it hits...

J.P. Morgan's chief quant says oil prices would start to hurt stock prices when they hit the $80 to $85 range.

Investing

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Zynga, Match & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Guggenheim downgrading Home Depot to neutral from buy.
  • Stephens naming Zynga as a best idea.
  • Citi initiating Match as buy.
  • UBS upgrading TJX Companies to neutral from sell.
  • Susquehanna upgrading Snap to neutral from negative.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot to 'neutral' from 'buy'

Guggenheim pointed to a ramping up of Home Depot's capital spending and expenses next year in its downgrade of the stock.

"Bottom line, we find it difficult to see a path to EBIT margin expansion in 2020 as both a) investment spending and b) the associated D&A drag are poised to ramp. When combined with our broader concerns around underlying demand for goods (vs. services), we see a more balanced risk/reward scenario as we exit 2019."

Stephens named Zynga as a 'best idea'

Stephens said the social game developer is well positioned for an expected consolidation in the mobile gaming market over the next 6-18 months.

"We are changing our Best Idea to Zynga as we believe the company is well positioned for consolidation in the mobile gaming market. We believe the next 6-18 months will be a period of consolidation as established mobile players further leverage their core publishing infrastructure by acquiring sub-scale studios to drive growth. Zynga has a proven ability to successfully execute this strategy, and we believe the potential for future deals along with the current state of their portfolio make for a very compelling risk/reward profile."

Citi initiated Match as 'buy'

Citi said that user perception continues to improve and that Match has a compelling opportunity in the international market. The firm also labeled the stock as "high risk."

"As user perception continues to improve, global internet adoption and wealth increases, we view MTCH's international opportunity as its most compelling. In 2Q19, for the first time, MTCH saw its subscriber count in international markets surpass its North America subscriber base. Accordingly, we believe there is more upside than is currently reflected in the stock price."

UBS upgraded TJX Companies to 'neutral' from 'sell'

UBS said in its upgrade that it sees "less downward" earnings per share revision risk.

"Our view has changed for two reasons: 1) Tariffs likely drive incremental market share gains. 2) UBS Evidence Lab market research shows consumers continue to prioritize TJX's value-for-money offering over other retailers' strategies. Further share gains likely mean TJX is able to maintain its premium 21x P/E, particularly since the market remains fearful of a recession and is gravitating to "defensive" stocks such as TJX. Also, we raise our FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates 3% and 12%, respectively."

Susquehanna upgraded Snap to 'neutral' from 'negative'

Susquehanna said in its upgrade that it sees "momentum" heading into the third quarter.

"Our checks have suggested that solid growth has continued in 3Q with expectations for continued progress in 4Q. There appear to be many reasons for the continued momentum with checks citing the improved self-serve capabilities, benefits from the sales reorg, and lower-cost inventory. Checks also believe that IG Stories has lowered barriers for SNAP Stories adoption."