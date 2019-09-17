Bill Gates gave away $35 billion this year but didn't see his personal net worth drop

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pelosi: Dems optimistic they can get to 'yes' on Trump North...

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

GM strike costing up to $100 million a day isn't worrying...

General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...

Autosread more

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Energyread more

Chamath Palihapitiya calls WeWork's governance 'short of...

"It is really a tale of pretty failed governance, almost of the highest order, short of something fraudulent," says the tech investor.

Deals and IPOsread more

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital trims its...

Private equity firm 3G Capital Partners discloses that it sold 25.1 million shares of Kraft Heinz, bringing its stake down by about 9%.

Marketsread more

Schwarzman: China's economic 'miracle' came at expense of the US...

"That leads the developed world to say to China: 'We've got to rebalance this. It's working for you. It's not working for us,'" says the billionaire Blackstone co-founder.

Economyread more

Bill Gates gave away $35 billion this year but net worth didn't...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.

Wealthread more

Gen Z shopping habits can fuel a brick-and-mortar resurgence,...

According to a new report, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer physical stores for shopping, largely for mental health reasons.

Retailread more

Uber drivers are protesting again — here's how much drivers earn

Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting their pay and working conditions. CNBC spoke with the company's drivers about how their financial lives are faring.

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kraft Heinz, Nordstrom...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Viacom CEO says new streaming services boosting demand

Viacom chief executive officer Bob Bakish is not worried about competition in the streaming space, on the heels of its merger with CBS.

The Faber Reportread more
Wealth

Bill Gates gave away $35 billion this year but didn't see his personal net worth drop

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Microsoft founder Bill Gates takes an aggressive approach to investing, with 60% of his assets invested in equities.
  • Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.
  • After Jeff Bezos, Gates is the world's richest person, with total wealth of $106 billion.
Bill Gates
Chesnot/Getty Images

Bill Gates is not taking a defensive approach with his billions of dollars of wealth.

The founder of Microsoft added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg. That brings Gates' total wealth to $106 billion, the second largest fortune in the world — behind Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

"We're not, you know, in some defensive posture where we're mostly in cash, or anything like that," Gates told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. "The strategy that's been used on the investments is to be over 60% in equities."

Having 60%, in this case $60 billion in stocks or index funds, is an aggressive investment strategy for someone of Gates' wealth. The average family office portfolio in North America had about 32% of its assets in stocks in 2018, according to a Campden Wealth report.

Typically investors would be more diversified across asset classes like government bonds and real estate.

But Gates said he is "bullish' on the United States and global businesses.

"You can make the case that the yields aren't very high but that's true against all asset classes," said Gates. "T-bills, 10-Year are well less than 2%, so there's no obvious thing to beat other investors out there and there's reasons to think absolute returns for the next decade will be less than they have been for the last several decades."

The U.S. is currently in a decade-long expansion, the longest in history.

Gates' charitable work is primarily done through The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation works to tackle inequality in health and education around the world, the climate crisis and world hunger. The organization works domestically on ensuring all students graduate from high school.

Financial advisors warn that just because a billionaire favors a particular allocation, it doesn't mean all investors should follow suit.

"Whether it's a billionaire, CEO or foundation, you have to remember that they are investing for their own objectives," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president and founder of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "You should be investing based on your own goals, your tolerance for risk and your preferences," Boneparth said.

If you're a young investor, for instance, and you won't need the money for decades, you could stand to be more aggressively invested.

"You could have up to 100% in equity," Boneparth said.

Pre-retirees or retirees, on the other hand, might need to be far less invested in stocks to reduce the risk in their portfolio.

"They're relying on those assets to pay for their retirement," Boneparth added.

— CNBC's Sarah O'Brien contributed to this report.

Watch the full Bloomberg interview here.