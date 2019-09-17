Blast hits Eni refinery, no injuries

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China says 'vice ministerial' officials will be in Washington for...

Chinese officials are expected to be in Washington this week to hold consultations with the U.S. ahead of high-level trade talks in October.

World Economyread more

Israel's Netanyahu fights to hang on to power in second general...

The ballot comes at a precarious time for the country's longest serving prime minister, with the right-wing incumbent facing formidable challenges.

World Politicsread more

Saudi Arabia has 'explaining to do' on how oil assets were...

Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.

Energyread more

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Marketsread more

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Powering the Futureread more

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Marketsread more

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in attack on Saudi, says...

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

Oilread more

WeWork's on-again off-again IPO delayed again

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

Technologyread more

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

Politicsread more

This subgroup is poised to benefit most from the crude oil surge,...

Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.

ETF Edgeread more

Jim Cramer explains how the market was able to shrug off a major...

"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

The Fedread more
Energy

Blast hits Eni refinery, no injuries

Marco Bertorello  | AFP | Getty Images

An explosion at an oil refinery of Eni in the North of Italy caused early on Tuesday morning no injuries and has been brought under control, the Italian oil and gas company said in a statement.

"Assessment is on the way to quantify damages. The refinery is working normally," the company added.

Eni said the explosion at the Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery was restricted to a part of the gassification plant.