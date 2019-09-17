Exit polls show Israeli election too close to call

An Israeli woman casts her ballot during Israel's parliamentary election, at a polling station in Rosh Haayin, on September 17, 2019.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's battle for political survival looked set to stretch on for days or weeks after exit polls following Tuesday's election showed the race too close to call.

The surveys by Israeli television stations gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud 31-33 of parliament's 120 seats compared with 32-34 for the centrist Blue and White led by former general Benny Gantz.

Surveys indicated that ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, Netanyahu's ally-turned-rival, could be the kingmaker with the backing of his far-right Yisrael Beitenu party critical to the formation of any ruling coalition.

"Netanyahu has lost, but Gantz hasn't won," said Udi Segal, a prominent Israeli television news anchor.

Without Lieberman's support, the polls suggested, Likud could put together a right-wing coalition controlling only up to 57 parliamentary seats, while Blue and White could enlist no more than 58 legislators. That split would mean both parties fall short of the 61 needed for a governing majority.

Lieberman was forecast to capture 8-10 seats, up to double his current tally in parliament, making him the linchpin.

The election was called after Netanyahu, 69, failed in efforts to cobble together a coalition following an April ballot in which Likud and Blue and White wound up in a dead heat, each taking 35 parliamentary seats. It is the first time Israel has had two general elections in a single year.

The two main parties' campaigns pointed to only narrow differences on many important issues: the regional struggle against Iran, the Palestinian conflict, relations with the United States and the economy.

An end to the Netanyahu era, after a decade in power, would be unlikely to bring about a significant change in policy on hotly disputed issues in the peace process with the Palestinians that collapsed five years ago.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinians seek statehood.

But Blue and White has also said it would strengthen Jewish settlement blocs in the West Bank, with the Jordan Valley as Israel's "eastern security border". The Palestinians and many countries consider the settlements to be illegal.