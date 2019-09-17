Homebuilder sentiment surges to highest level of the year, but there are warning signs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Energyread more

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital sells more

The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.

Marketsread more

Elliott doesn't trust AT&T'S John Stankey, but his ouster could...

Elliott Management may not see John Stankey as a future leader at AT&T, but bailing on him before he executes his integration plan has the potential for disaster.

Technologyread more

SoftBank relationship was not a reason for WeWork IPO delay,...

Tension between the real estate start-up WeWork and SoftBank was not a central issue in the decision to delay an initial public offering, sources tell CNBC's David Faber

The Faber Reportread more

NBC names its new streaming service 'Peacock'

The service will debut in April with pricing to be announced closer to the launch data, NBCUniversal says.

Technologyread more

Homebuilder sentiment surges to highest level of the year

A sharp drop in mortgage rates in August was clearly behind the confidence in September. The survey came with warning signs, however. Mortgage rates shot back up at the start...

Real Estateread more

US manufacturing production rebounds strongly in August

U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in August, boosted by a surge in machinery and primary metals production.

Economyread more

Recession fears among fund managers rise to highest level in a...

The risk of a global recession is at its highest since August 2009, according to a survey of fund managers.

Marketsread more

Chipotle to add carne asada to its menus for a limited time

Chipotle rewards members will get the first chance to order carne asada.

Restaurantsread more

iPhone 11 review: Great cameras, excellent battery life and an...

Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...

Technologyread more

Former Uber executive Meghan Joyce tapped by Oscar Health for COO

Joyce ran Uber's operations along the East coast and Canada where she helped build out a team of 700 employees over the last six years.

Health and Scienceread more
Real Estate

Homebuilder sentiment surges to highest level of the year, but there are warning signs

Diana Olick@DianaOlick
Key Points
  • Confidence among the nation's homebuilders rose 1 point to 68 in September in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index – well above expectations and the highest level of the year.
  • A sharp drop in mortgage rates in August was clearly behind the confidence in September. The average rate on the 30-year fixed fell from 3.96% in mid-July to 3.46% by the first week in September, according to Mortgage News Daily.
  • The survey came with warning signs, however. Mortgage rates shot back up at the start of September, and the U.S. trade war with China continues to be a dark cloud for the industry.
Workers install roof trusses on a home under construction in Denver.
Steve Nehf | The Denver Post | Getty Images)

Confidence among the nation's homebuilders rose 1 point to 68 in September in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index – well above expectations and the highest level of the year.

It is also 1 point higher than a year earlier. The reading for August, meanwhile, was revised upward by a point. Sentiment sank to a recent low of 56 in December, when mortgage interest rates spiked. Anything above 50 on the index is considered positive.

A sharp drop in mortgage rates in August was clearly behind the confidence in September. The average rate on the 30-year fixed fell from 3.96% in mid-July to 3.46% by the first week in September, according to Mortgage News Daily.

"Low interest rates and solid demand continue to fuel builders' sentiments even as they continue to grapple with ongoing supply-side challenges that hinder housing affordability, including a shortage of lots and labor," said NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde.

Of the survey's three components, current sales conditions increased 2 points to 75, buyer traffic was steady at 50, and sales expectations in the next six months fell 1 point to 70.

The survey came with warning signs, however. Mortgage rates shot back up at the start of September, and the U.S. trade war with China continues to be a dark cloud for the industry.

"Builders are expressing growing concerns regarding uncertainty stemming from the trade dispute with China," said Robert Dietz, NAHB's chief economist. "NAHB's Home Building Geography Index indicates that the slowdown in the manufacturing sector is holding back home construction in some parts of the nation, although there is growth in rural and exurban areas."

Lack of supply is the biggest barrier to a stronger recovery in today's housing market. The vast majority of new construction is still at the mid to high end of the price spectrum, but demand is strongest at the entry level. Young buyers today are also more interested in urban and suburban homes than previous generations at their age, and that is not where the bulk of construction is growing.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional scores, the Northeast rose 2 points to 59, the West was also up 2 points to 75 and the South moved 1 point higher to 70. The Midwest was unchanged at 57.

VIDEO1:3701:37
CNBC Fed Survey shows growing concern over the Trump economy
Squawk Box