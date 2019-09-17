Iridium's massive Pentagon contract and OneWeb partnership sets stage for shareholder gains

Iridium Communications got its network of 66 satellites officially online in February and has now begun to see the first fruits of its multibillion-dollar investment, with a new Pentagon contract and a partnership with fellow satellite operator OneWeb.

A $738.5 million award from the Department of Defense, announced by Iridium on Monday, puts the company in a position to improve its financing and benefit its shareholders. The seven year contract expands upon a previous Pentagon award, under the Enhanced Mobile Services (EMSS) program, that Iridium won in 2013. This brings Iridium crucial capital, which it can use toward refinancing debt it took on when getting the satellites in orbit.

"This DOD contract sets the table for our refinancing which sets the table for our ability to do shareholder friendly type things," Iridium CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick told CNBC.

Iridium's previous EMSS contract was for $400 million over five years, making the latest award a notable expansion. Iridium's Executive VP of Government Programs Scott Scheimreif explained that the scope of the agreement is very wide, as civilian agencies – such as the State Department – are able to take advantage of the Department of Defense' contract. Government subscribers grew by 145% under the previous contract and Scheimreif expects that will accelerate further.

"We've created this framework that they can continue to build upon ... right now, we're roughly at 125,000 subscribers under the EMSS program. We can see that doubling and tripling easily over the next seven years," Scheimreif told CNBC.

Scheimreif said that Iridium has about 1.2 million total subscribers for its network, so government makes about 10% of those. Because Iridium's been "growing on the commercial side very fast," Scheimreif says that he doesn't see government subscribers making up more than 20% of the network even after it