Juul sales halted on Chinese websites just days after launch

JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Tmall began selling Juul vaporizers, along with refill pods in flavors such as mint, Virginia tobacco, mango and creme, between Sept. 9 and 13. By Tuesday, however, they'd been removed from both ecommerce sites.
"While Juul products are not currently available on e-commerce Web sites in China, we look forward to continued dialogue with stakeholders so that we can make our products available again," Victoria Davis, a Juul spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday.
Neither JD.com nor Tmall could immediately be reached for comment.
Juul has been pushing to expand around the world as it faces regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. The Trump administration said last week that it plans to pull most e-cigarettes off the market.
Asian markets are important for the company to grow its user base, especially China, the world's largest cigarette market. There are more than 300 million cigarette smokers in China, where 59% of men smoke, according to the World Health Organization.
A state-owned monopoly, China National Tobacco, dominates the market. It accounted for the majority of the estimated 2.4 trillion combustible cigarettes sold last year, according to WHO.