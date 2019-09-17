Netflix co-founder says he 'loves what's happening' with streaming wars

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...Airlinesread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.US Marketsread more
Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.Politicsread more
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party's series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%,...2020 Electionsread more
The U.S. Air Force's top general says he hasn't received direction to send additional bombers to the Middle East after what is believed to be Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian...Defenseread more
"I believe the path to 'health care for all' is a path following the lead of the Affordable Care Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Jim Cramer.Health and Scienceread more
The pet food and product retailer posted net sales of $1.15 billion, topping estimates of $1.13 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.Retailread more
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.'s sales have been halted on two websites in China, just days after it launched in the world's biggest tobacco market.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Investors might be wary that gasoline prices will continue to rise, and are looking to take back profits by selling off shares.Retailread more
Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph told CNBC on Tuesday that he views the growing competition in video streaming positively.
"As a consumer of television and movies, I love what's happening," Randolph, who left Netflix in 2003, said on "Closing Bell." "I certainly don't only watch Netflix. I enjoy the fact there is multiple companies producing content. I think it's great for consumers."
The so-called streaming wars have only intensified in recent weeks with news that Apple's service would launch Nov. 1. Apple TV+ will debut roughly two weeks before Disney launches its service.
And on Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced its streaming service will be called Peacock and will launch in April.
These newcomers will join a landscape populated by heavyweights such as Hulu, Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.
The developments have led some to wonder if the market can support all the different services, for which consumers have different monthly subscriptions.
"I hope there's a lot of room" for all the services to exist, said Randolph, whose book "That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea" was published Tuesday.
Asked about Netflix's strategy to maintain its influence in the streaming space, Randolph said he wasn't suited to discuss the company's tactics. But Randolph, who still owns shares of Netflix, said he was confident the company would be able to thrive amid the competition.
"I don't know what Netflix has up its sleeve, but I know culturally it is extremely well situated to do a great job in these coming years," he said.
The company still maintains a start-up mentality, he said, that "enables a company to not only move fast, but to always be willing to leave behind the past to embrace the future."
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.