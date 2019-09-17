Netflix co-founder says he 'loves what's happening' with streaming wars

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph told CNBC on Tuesday that he views the growing competition in video streaming positively.

"As a consumer of television and movies, I love what's happening," Randolph, who left Netflix in 2003, said on "Closing Bell." "I certainly don't only watch Netflix. I enjoy the fact there is multiple companies producing content. I think it's great for consumers."

The so-called streaming wars have only intensified in recent weeks with news that Apple's service would launch Nov. 1. Apple TV+ will debut roughly two weeks before Disney launches its service.

And on Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced its streaming service will be called Peacock and will launch in April.

These newcomers will join a landscape populated by heavyweights such as Hulu, Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.

The developments have led some to wonder if the market can support all the different services, for which consumers have different monthly subscriptions.

"I hope there's a lot of room" for all the services to exist, said Randolph, whose book "That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea" was published Tuesday.

Asked about Netflix's strategy to maintain its influence in the streaming space, Randolph said he wasn't suited to discuss the company's tactics. But Randolph, who still owns shares of Netflix, said he was confident the company would be able to thrive amid the competition.

"I don't know what Netflix has up its sleeve, but I know culturally it is extremely well situated to do a great job in these coming years," he said.

The company still maintains a start-up mentality, he said, that "enables a company to not only move fast, but to always be willing to leave behind the past to embrace the future."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.