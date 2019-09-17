Oil slips following record-breaking surge as traders await response to attacks on Saudi fields

Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sept. 15, 2019.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after surging the most on record following a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry that disrupted the kingdom's crude production.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 87 cents, or 1.27%, to $68.14. The contract soared as much as 19.5% on Monday to $71.95 per barrel, the biggest jump in history.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 84 cents, or 1.34%, to $62.07 per barrel after posting their biggest climb since 2008 in the previous session.

The largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby oil field was attacked on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production or more than half of the kingdom's oil output. Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, reportedly could take weeks before it can restore the majority of its output at Abqaiq.

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to the coordinated attack. When asked if Iran was behind it, Trump said "It's certainly looking that way at this point."

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said the attacks on Aramco were a "reciprocal response" to the aggression against Yemen.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian weapons. "Investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of the attack," it said.

"Going forward, the main driver of prices will be time, specifically how long the Saudi production facilities will be offline," Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report, said in a note on Tuesday.