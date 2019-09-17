Schwarzman: I'm hearing that China is quickly working to stop illicit fentanyl shipments to the US

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks are little changed as Wall Street braces for Fed decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

US Marketsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Facebook's secret project to replace the smartphone with glasses

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The glasses, code-named 'Orion,' are being...

Technologyread more

White House to block California from setting its own vehicle...

The Trump administration move on California's auto emissions standards would likely set up a fight between the White House and the state.

Politicsread more

CEO of WeWork rival says the office-sharing business model can...

"I feel really confident that defense-minded CEOs, when they are on defense, they're going to come to" flexible offices and away from traditional leases, Knotel CEO Amol Sarva...

Commercial Real Estateread more

Fanatics poaches Nike exec as CFO, business targets $2.5 billion...

Fanatics has hired Michener Chandlee, Nike's corporate audit and chief risk officer, to become its chief financial officer, succeeding Lauren Cooks Levitan, CNBC has learned.

Retailread more

'Seinfeld' could be the last 'white whale' TV show for Netflix to...

As Netflix's rivals prep for their own streaming service launches, and snatch up content belonging to their own networks, Netflix could soon face a dry well when it comes to...

Entertainmentread more

Schwarzman: I'm hearing China is working to stop illicit fentanyl...

"There's a huge reorganization going on in China regarding fentanyl to try to shut it down," Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman says.

Health and Scienceread more

How Boeing 737 Max grounding hurts its most-loyal...

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...

Airlinesread more

Pelosi: Dems optimistic they can get to 'yes' on Trump North...

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Immigration judge violated Hatch Act with pro-Hillary Clinton...

The fine against Carmene "Zsa Zsa" DePaolo was the maximum possible civil penalty that she faced under the Hatch Act for her comments about Hillary Clinton's immigration plan...

Politicsread more

Warren opposes lobbyist cash, but accepted their donations during...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called on lobbyists to be banned from donating and fundraising for their preferred campaigns. Her new plan represents the latest shift for Warren who...

2020 Electionsread more
Health and Science

Schwarzman: I'm hearing that China is quickly working to stop illicit fentanyl shipments to the US

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Stephen Schwarzman says he's hearing that Chinese officials are working quickly to shut down outbound shipments of illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances.
  • "There's a huge reorganization going on in China regarding fentanyl to try to shut it down," the billionaire co-founder of Blackstone says.
Stephen 'Steve' Schwarzman, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Blackstone Group LP.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman on Tuesday said he's hearing that Chinese officials are working quickly to shut down outbound shipments of illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances.

"There's a huge reorganization going on in China regarding fentanyl to try to shut it down," said Schwarzman, who said he had conversations with authorities, whom he did not identify, during a trip to China three weeks ago. "And if what they said is true, you will see this really going down quickly," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin that has played a role in fueling the U.S. opioid crisis. The Department of Homeland Security was considering labeling fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction earlier this year.

U.S. officials claim China is the main source of illicit fentanyl that is trafficked into the U.S. Stopping shipment of the drug from China to the U.S. has been a focal point of conversation for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two world leaders attempt to hash out a trade deal.

Trump has even called on major package carriers FedEx, UPS and Amazon to "search for & refuse" packages from China that contain the drug.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in a separate interview on "Squawk Box" on Tuesday blasted Beijing for its alleged role in the shipment of the illicit drug. He said fentanyl has been so dire for Americans that he raised the issue with senior officials.

"China for years has been sending us this poison through the mail system," Portman said. "They've done little to stop that, and they have the power to do that."

Portman said even now, U.S. officials don't have the information required on shipments coming into the country to identify illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances. "It's one of the irritants in the relationship" between the U.S. and China, he said.

