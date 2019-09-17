Spain is unlikely to have a new government before year-end, analyst says

Pedro Sanchez (2nd from right), Prime Minister of Spain and candidate of the Socialist Party (PSOE), cheers with his wife Begonia Gomez (2nd from left) to his supporters on election night.

Spain is gearing up for its fourth election in four years after almost six months of failed political negotiations.

The Southern European economy has been at a political impasse since a general election in April. At the time, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won the vote, but without a majority and he has, since then, struggled to find support from other political groups to form a government. The Spanish King has started fresh consultations with the various parties, but without a breakthrough by Monday, Spain will automatically hold elections on November 10.

"Given the existing discord between parties, a new election is the most likely outcome at this stage," Antonio Barroso, deputy director of research at Teneo, said in a note Monday.

Opinion polls show that the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Sanchez would win an election with 31% of the vote – this is up from 28.7% in the April election. The conservative party Partido Popular would come second with 19% of support, followed by the populist Podemos with 14% and the liberal party Ciudadanos with 13%.