Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, Anheuser-Busch, Home Depot, Shopify & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Kraft Heinz – 3G Capital sold 25.1 million shares of the food producer at $28.44 per share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. 3G owns 245 million shares following that transaction.

Home Depot – Guggenheim Securities downgraded the home improvement retailer's stock to "neutral" from "buy," noting a ramp up in the company's capital spending and expenses next year.

Anheuser-Busch – The beer brewer is re-launching an initial public offering (IPO) for its Asian business, seeking to raise up to $4.84 billion in a Hong Kong listing. It had abandon an earlier attempt at a $10 billion IPO in July.

FedEx – FedEx will raise its rates on January 6, 2020, although it also said it would not apply holiday season residential surcharges this year. The January increases will be an average 4.9% for deliveries using jets, and 5.9 percent for ground transport.

Corning – The glass and optical components maker cut its sales forecast for TV and optical communication cable components, pointing to capital spending cutbacks by several major telecommunications companies.

Sony – Sony rejected a proposal by activist hedge fund Third Point that it spin off its image sensor business. Sony called the unit a "crucial growth driver."