Trump administration plans to block California from setting its own vehicle emissions standards

The Trump administration is expected to announce Wednesday plans to block California from setting its own vehicle emissions standards, a senior administration official told CNBC.

The move would likely set up a long legal fight between the state and the administration.

The White House action comes amid its ongoing push to roll back Obama-era environmental rules that President Donald Trump argues have held back the U.S. economy. While the Trump administration has moved to relax carbon emissions rules set by the president's predecessor, California insisted on setting its own strict standards under a federal waiver issued in 2013.

In a statement following reports of the move Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Trump administration move "could have devastating consequences for our kids' health and the air we breathe, if California were to roll over."

"But we will not – we will fight this latest attempt and defend our clean car standards. California, global markets, and Mother Nature will prevail," he said.