US Treasury yields lower as investors await Fed meeting

Retailers could be in for a jolly jump in holiday sales despite headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and threat of another economic slowdown.Retailread more
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.Technologyread more
Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.Energyread more
Chinese officials are expected to be in Washington this week to hold consultations with the U.S. ahead of high-level trade talks in October.World Economyread more
The ballot comes at a precarious time for the country's longest serving prime minister, with the right-wing incumbent facing formidable challenges.World Politicsread more
Iran will never hold talks with America, the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on state television Tuesday morning.Politicsread more
Energy stocks are on fire Monday. Five experts weigh in on what this could mean.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.Marketsread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.Powering the Futureread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and awaited the first of a two-day meeting between policymakers at the Federal Reserve.
At around 05:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.8258%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2971%.
Market focus is largely attuned to the threat of a military response to attacks on two critical oil refineries in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
The attacks wiped out 5.7 million barrels per day of daily crude production — or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. It has raised the prospect of a major supply shock in a market that had been focused on demand concerns in recent months.
Elsewhere, investors are likely to closely monitor the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week. The U.S. central bank is expected to cut interest rates at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday.
On the data front, a business leaders survey for September will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Industrial production figures for August, capacity utilization data for August and the housing market index for September will all follow slightly later in the session.
There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Tuesday.