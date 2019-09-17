WeWork still plans to go public this year after delaying IPO to sharpen the story for investors

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.US Marketsread more
Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.
The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...
Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The glasses, code-named 'Orion,' are being...
The fine against Carmene "Zsa Zsa" DePaolo was the maximum possible civil penalty that she faced under the Hatch Act for her comments about Hillary Clinton's immigration plan...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called on lobbyists to be banned from donating and fundraising for their preferred campaigns. Her new plan represents the latest shift for Warren who...
Fifty percent of Saudi Arabia's crude production taken offline from Saturday's attack has been restored in the past two days, the kingdom's energy minister told reporters...
General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...
The White House and GM denied a report in Politico that said the Trump administration was involved in the automaker's contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.
WeWork hopes to sharpen its story for investors as it works to get its on-again, off-again IPO back on track.
The company gathered employees for an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, where executives were said to discuss the status of the IPO, sources told CNBC's Leslie Picker. Those sources said WeWork's top brass has determined that the company needs to sharpen its story before it starts its investor roadshow.
It comes as the We Co., WeWork's parent company, moved this week to delay the IPO, reflecting the continued skepticism around its corporate governance and dwindling valuation. No plans have been set on how long it will be delayed for, but the We Co. may decide to postpone the offering until October.
WeWork said in a statement on Monday that it expects the deal to be completed by the end of the year.
The company faces added pressure to complete the deal before year's end, lest it risk missing out on an expected $3 billion raised in the offering, as well as a $6 billion credit facility with JP Morgan and other banks, which is set to expire on Dec. 31. The funding is needed to support WeWork's continued operations, as the company lost more than $900 million in the first six months of 2019. The risk is that market conditions could turn worse and investors would be even more nervous about a business model that has not been tested during a recession.
WeWork has attempted to assuage investor concerns by making changes to its governance structure. Last week, in an amended S-1 filing, the company said it would curb CEO and founder Adam Neumann's voting power, among other changes.
-- Leslie Picker contributed to this report.