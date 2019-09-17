Your first trade for Tuesday, September 17

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, Anheuser-Busch,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital sells more

The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.

Holiday retail sales could rise 5% despite 'unprecedented...

Retailers could be in for a jolly jump in holiday sales despite headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and threat of another economic slowdown.

WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

iPhone 11 review: Great cameras, excellent battery life and an...

Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Goldman's new tech chief comes from Amazon and plays in a Seattle...

The move is the latest sign of the blurring boundaries between big tech and big finance amid challenges for both industries.

Fed likely to lower rates again, but signal it's in no hurry to...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

Pizza Hut and Kellogg partner to create stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Pizza Hut is also talking with Kellogg and other suppliers about the plant-based meat trend.

Saudi Arabia has 'explaining to do' on how oil assets were...

Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.

JP Morgan's stock guru says oil won't hurt stocks until it hits...

J.P. Morgan's chief quant says oil prices would start to hurt stock prices when they hit the $80 to $85 range.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, September 17

Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Dish Networks

Karen Finerman was a seller of S&P 500 ETF puts.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Lyft

Guy Adami was a buyer of Delta Airlines.

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, ATUS, BMY, CSCO, DISCA, DISH, ETRN, EXEL, FCX, FDX, FXI, FHN, GDX, GLD, GLW, GOLD, INTC, ICI, LULU, MDLZ, MDT, MO, MSFT, OAS, OXY, PAAS, QEP, SLV, SNAP, VALE, VFC, WFC, WLL, WPM. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, KR, LK, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PBR, PEP, PFE, QSR, RMBS, RVLV, SKT, TGT, TOL, TSLA, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns EEM, GE puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls.​ Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Dan is Long EA Sept call calendar.​ DIS Sept call calendar. ​TLT Dec call spread. EEM Oct put spread.​ XLF Oct put spread.​ XRT Oct put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.