Airbus BelugaXL super transporter aircraft arrives for the first time at the company's wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain February 14, 2019.

The European planemaker Airbus upped its estimate for the number of new aircraft needed over the next 20 years, while at the same time lowering its prediction for the number of planes that will serve the skies.

In its annual global market outlook released Wednesday, Airbus predicted that the world will need 47,680 jets by 2038 — a slight reduction on last year's estimate out to 2037. At present, there are around 23,000 jets globally.

The firm said while fewer planes will be required, more will need to be sold as airlines update fleets with more fuel-efficient models. Airbus breaks down the 2038 total to 39,210 new planes and 8,470 remaining from today. Seems to be 9 left over

The outlook also forecast that around two-thirds of new plane deliveries will be needed to satisfy a doubling of passenger traffic over the next 15 years. The remainder (36%) will be sold to replace current jets.

Airbus sees single-aisle jet demand rising 4% to 29,720 planes, but cut its medium-sized plane forecast to 5,370.

Within its large plane segment, Airbus predicts 4,120 new planes sold but no longer includes a separate forecast for Boeing's ageing 747 or the recently halted Airbus A380.

The Airbus projection offered no dollar value for the new business. On Tuesday, rival Boeing released its commercial outlook projecting $6.8 trillion worth of airplane sales by 2038 with a further $9.1 trillion in services.