British Airways pilots cancel September 27 strike to give time for talks

Fed loses control of its own interest rate on day of big decision

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Inside Buttigieg's failed talks with Black Lives Matter after a...

Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...

Trump bars California from setting auto emissions rules, setting...

Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut...

Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.

America's top CEOs just downgraded their economic forecast

The Business Roundtable said its members forecast that growth this year will clock in at 2.3%, down from last quarter's estimate of 2.6%.

Trump orders Mnuchin to 'substantially increase' sanctions on...

The unspecified action comes after the U.S. accused Iran of carrying out the weekend attacks on critical Saudi oil installations.

Drone and missile debris proves Iranian role in Aramco attack,...

Drone and missile debris recovered by investigators at the Saudi Aramco attack site is proof of Iranian culpability, a Saudi defense ministry representative told media on...

FedEx shares tanked as four Wall Street firms downgrade the stock

Four Wall Street firms downgraded FedEx after the company's poor earnings report.

Here's why the top 2 antitrust enforcers in the US are squabbling...

Some worry the regulators will squander an opportunity to crack down on potentially monopolistic behavior due to their own infighting.

Cramer says FedEx call was extremely 'dispiriting' about the...

FedEx CEO Fred Smith is "basically implying that we're going to import" a global slowdown, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Oil falls after Trump orders increased sanctions on Iran

Oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said he ordered the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

Fed is expected to cut rates, but Powell may have hard time...

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist says

Airlines

British Airways pilots cancel September 27 strike to give time for talks

British Airways pilots have canceled a strike set for Sept. 27 after 48 hours of industrial action earlier this month grounded almost all the airline's flights in a dispute over pay.

"In a genuine attempt at establishing a time-out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27th September," their union, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday. Its

General Secretary Brian Strutton said the union retained the right to announce further strike dates.