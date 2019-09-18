Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Roku, American Eagle Outfitters & more

D.A. Davidson said the apparel retailer is an innovative competitor with "on-point" messaging to its customers.

"We view AEO as an innovative competitor that is rising above their rivals with their on-point

messaging, which is solidifying their market-share gains and helps to dominate in the denim and intimates categories. In a place where retail is challenged, AEO's growth opportunities continue to expand with their diverse initiatives; namely Aerie, AE Studio, and a potential personal care launch. AEO is the denim destination in an uptrending bottom-cycle, not a bad place to be for the Fall and Holiday seasons."