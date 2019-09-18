Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Roku, American Eagle Outfitters & more

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist saysMarket Insiderread more
Guggenheim raised its price target on the stock and called Roku an "industry-leading" streaming video platform.
"As the company expands its international offering and numerous new streaming video services launch with global growth ambitions, we see under-appreciated opportunity for the company to drive significant economic growth and create value for shareholders. We are raising our 12-month price target to $170 from our prior $119 and maintaining our BUY rating with the change largely reflecting our updated international business valuation."
D.A. Davidson said the apparel retailer is an innovative competitor with "on-point" messaging to its customers.
"We view AEO as an innovative competitor that is rising above their rivals with their on-point
messaging, which is solidifying their market-share gains and helps to dominate in the denim and intimates categories. In a place where retail is challenged, AEO's growth opportunities continue to expand with their diverse initiatives; namely Aerie, AE Studio, and a potential personal care launch. AEO is the denim destination in an uptrending bottom-cycle, not a bad place to be for the Fall and Holiday seasons."
Deutsche downgraded FedEx after the company's disappointing earnings report.
"This downgrade to Hold - when shares are off over 7% in the aftermarket after very weak fiscal 1Q results – is about as helpful as a warm coat on a hot summer's day. We get it. But the downgrade reflects two key issues: (1) very weak fiscal 1Q results and guidance, and (2) lack of acknowledgement from mgmt. with respect to its own execution failures (i.e. performance 'negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty')."
KeyBanc said it saw weakening earnings momentum in its downgrade of the appliance maker.
"We downgrade WHR to SW, moving into a more selective posture as macro catalysts wane, with limited valuation upside as earnings momentum weakens. We see upside (Fed easing, lower input costs offsetting flat U.S. demand) and downside (slowing Europe, Asia, valuation ceiling) catalysts balanced, following a 42% return YTD (vs. 20% for the S&P 500). We still think North America drives WHR profits and is more resilient than most bears acknowledge, but upside is likely limited by the patience required for a European turnaround."
KeyBanc said that as earnings momentum "weakens," it saw "limited" valuation upside for the company.
"We downgrade SWK to Sector Weight, moving into a more selective posture as macro catalysts wane, with limited valuation upside as earnings momentum weakens. We see upside (tool share gains and wider portfolio outgrow market, favorable price/cost raise margins) and downside (slowing industrial indicators, weaker non-U.S. trends, slowing U.S. R&R demand) catalysts balanced, in line with market returns this year.
KeyBanc said the homebuilder had limited valuation upside, with both negative and positive factors now balancing each other.
We downgrade LEN to SW, moving into a more selective posture as macro catalysts wane, with limited valuation upside as earnings momentum weakens. We see upside (Fed easing, lower input costs, order upside, liquidity as business simplified) and downside (valuation ceiling, moderating rate benefits, normal order seasonality) catalysts balanced, following a 36% return YTD (vs. 20% for S&P 500).