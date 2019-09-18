Trump is better off never cutting a trade deal with China, CME Group chief economist says

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
The trade war between the United States and China has lasted for more than one year — and a resolution is nowhere in sight.World Economyread more
Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.Politicsread more
Here's CNBC review of the Apple Watch Series 5, which makes a step forward with an always-on display and a useful compass that can help you find your way on Apple Maps.Technologyread more
On Sept. 18, Capital One and Walmart announced the launch of the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program, which offers two new cobranded credit cards. Here's a break...Moneyread more
FedEx is gearing up to report earnings after the bell Tuesday. Here's what to expect.Trading Nationread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach believes the bottom for interest rates is in for 2019.Marketsread more
TransferWise posted an annual net profit of £10.3 million on revenues of £179 million.Technologyread more
In an apparent setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, exit polls show the Israeli leader has fallen short of securing a parliamentary majority with his hard-line...World Newsread more
President Donald Trump doesn't want war with Iran — but Tehran seems inclined to "test the Trump administration," says Gerald Feierstein, a former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen.Oilread more
Live the high life with a night's stay at Highclere Castle, the iconic stately home made famous by Downton Abbey.Spendread more
President Donald Trump would be better off not cutting a trade deal with China as it could backfire on him ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, according to the managing director and chief economist at the CME Group.
"The political issue is very serious here," Bluford Putnam told CNBC Wednesday.
"President Trump faces a Democratic opposition that really doesn't like China, but he also faces — on part of his Republican Party — people that want him to be much tougher on China. So, he's way better off never cutting a (trade) deal. If he cuts a deal, he'll be criticized from both sides," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."
"If he just stays tough, he rides through it just fine. Which is, by the way, the same issues (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has: He can't give in to a bully like President Trump, so what's he going to do? He doesn't want a deal either," he added.
Putnam believes there won't be any decision on a deal before next year's U.S. election. Having espoused an "America First" policy to voters ahead of the 2016 election, Trump will be aware that the opposition Democratic Party, and voters, will be quick to criticize his approach to global trade and China if the U.S. economy suffers as a result.
Since early 2018, the U.S. and China have engaged in a trade dispute with both countries imposing tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's imports. Trump initiated the tariffs citing unfair trade practices from China and accused it of intellectual property theft.
Talks to resume the trade dispute have so far yielded little in the way of a solution. In fact, the situation deteriorated in recent weeks with new U.S. tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese consumer goods, and more due later this year. China responded with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods worth $75 billion.
The new tariffs could cost the average American household $1,000 a year, according to a J.P. Morgan estimate and are seen to have hit both U.S. and global growth. In July, the International Monetary Fund forecast U.S. growth to be 2.6% in 2019 and moderating to 1.9% in 2020.
The fund downgraded its forecast for global growth to 3.2% in 2019, down from its April forecast of 3.3%, citing "trade and technology tensions that dent sentiment and slow investment" as one of the reasons. It forecast global growth of 3.5% in 2020.
CME Group's Putnam said U.S. citizens did not pay too much attention to economic metrics if their lives were going smoothly enough.
"In the American public, and I think in general, it's about the narrative that consumers are willing to tell. It's the stories they internalize — and they don't internalize the numbers like we do in finance. As long as people have their jobs and they're not worried about their neighbors losing their jobs, the confidence level will be high enough that the average voter … is going to be fine with the general slugging along with the economy," he said.
Putnam believes the 2020 election would instead be fought on "diplomacy, on the trade war and immigration and health care issues."