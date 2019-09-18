Cramer's lightning round: I think GE will be higher a year from now

Trade Desk: "I think Trade Desk is oversold. I mean, remember, this is one of those stocks part of this whole cohort that people have been giving up on. I haven't given up on it, but you've got to understand: it is very volatile."

Zynex: "I like the device. Let me do some work on the stock. I like the device. That's not enough to be able to say I like the stock, and everyone should know that."

General Electric: "I am a big believer in [CEO] Larry Culp. I don't think that this is the year that it's going to happen. I do think that by next year at this time it will be higher. A lot of people don't have that kind of patience."

Health Insurance Innovations: "What the heck is that stock doing down there at five-times earnings? When I see something at five-times earnings, I have to make calls. That is too cheap. Usually things don't get that cheap, unless something is not right."

Micron Technology: "I like Micron. ... I've liked it since the $30s and I want the CEO to come back on."

Snap: "I think you did that perfectly. Now you let the rest run. If they have another good quarter, this stock can go to $18, $19. That last quarter people really got surprised by and my hats off to those guys."

National Fuel Gas: "I have always like National Fuel Gas and I am going to endorse it now. I think that's a great idea."