Cramer: FedEx holds 'most dispiriting call about the economy I've heard in a very long time'

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...2020 Electionsread more
Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.Politicsread more
Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan Chase chief Dimon says he doesn't think the U.S. is close to recession and called the Fed's Powell "a quality human."Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
The unspecified action comes after the U.S. accused Iran of carrying out the weekend attacks on critical Saudi oil installations.Politicsread more
Drone and missile debris recovered by investigators at the Saudi Aramco attack site is proof of Iranian culpability, a Saudi defense ministry representative told media on...World Politicsread more
Four Wall Street firms downgraded FedEx after the company's poor earnings report.Marketsread more
The Business Roundtable said its members forecast that growth this year will clock in at 2.3%, down from last quarter's estimate of 2.6%.Politicsread more
Some worry the regulators will squander an opportunity to crack down on potentially monopolistic behavior due to their own infighting.Technologyread more
FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith expressed extreme pessimism about the global economy on the delivery giant's post-earnings conference call with analysts.
"This is the most dispiriting call about the economy I've heard in a very long time," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday. Smith was "basically implying that we're going to import that slowdown," the "Mad Money" host added.
Shares of FedEx plunged about 14% on Wednesday after the company late Tuesday blamed the U.S.-China trade war and the loss of Amazon as a customer for its quarterly earnings and revenue misses. FedEx also lowered full-year guidance for fiscal 2020.
On the call with analysts, Smith said, "I think there is a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the U.S. consumer and the United States economy versus what's going on globally."
CNBC's David Faber pointed out Wednesday that AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson shared similar sentiments Tuesday while presenting at a Goldman Sachs conference.
"U.S. business is so dependent upon exports and trade. And when you have your two biggest trading partners kind of frozen between the NAFTA rewrite and China trade, it shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that business investment starts slowing down. And that's exactly what we're seeing," Stephenson said, adding business investment is "flashing yellow."
"I don't think we're headed to a recession, but we're definitely slowing down," Stephenson said. "You can't have that kind of slowdown in business investment and not find its way into the consumer ultimately."