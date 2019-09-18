Disney CEO Bob Iger: I believe if Steve Jobs were still alive, we might have combined with Apple

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

FAA chief says he won't certify Boeing 737 Max until he flies the...

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle, Washington. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and...

Airlinesread more

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Fed loses control of its own interest rate as it cut rates

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Obama says tech can help solve climate change but calls it a...

President Barack Obama spoke at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday hosted by software company Splunk and addressed how tech can help solve problems.

Technologyread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger: If Steve Jobs were alive, we might have...

Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill for the first time since...

The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.

Technologyread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more

Powell doesn't see the Fed ever using negative interest rates,...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the he does not see the Fed using negative interest rates in the future.

The Fedread more

Instagram cracks down on posts touting 'miraculous' weight loss

On Instagram and other social media sites, health misinformation is rampant. Companies have only recently begun to take steps to clamp down on this kind of content.

Technologyread more

Apple has lost its third top executive this year

Steve Dowling, the head of Apple's public relations department, announced he will be leaving this week.

Technologyread more

A Warren Buffett protege is leaving to start her own Berkshire

Tracy Britt Cool is leaving the firm after a decade to start a company that replicates Warren Buffett's business model, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Marketsread more

Stocks close flat as Fed fails to clearly signal more rate cuts...

Stocks closed little changed after the Federal Reserve failed to signal it will cut rates again in 2019, disappointing traders.

US Marketsread more
Tech

Disney CEO Bob Iger: I believe if Steve Jobs were still alive, we might have combined with Apple

Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Key Points
  • Disney CEO Bob Iger says he believes he would have discussed a merger with Apple had Steve Jobs lived past 2011.
  • Iger left Apple's board last week after Apple announced its Apple+ TV video streaming plans.
  • An Apple acquisition of Disney today would be the largest acquisition ever and may not pass regulatory scrutiny. 
Steve Jobs shows off the first iPhone.
SHAUN CURRY | AFP | Getty Images

Disney CEO Bob Iger believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs not died in 2011, according to a passage from his new autobiography published in Vanity Fair.

"With every success the company has had since Steve's death, there's always a moment in the midst of my excitement when I think, I wish Steve could be here for this," Iger writes.

"It's impossible not to have the conversation with him in my head that I wish I could be having in real life. More than that, I believe that if Steve were still alive, we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously."

Iger writes of his close relationship with Jobs, spurred by Disney's decision to acquire Pixar -- Jobs' other company -- for $7.4 billion in 2006. That deal put Jobs on the Disney board. Iger joined Apple's board in 2011 and remained until last week, when Apple's foray into streaming video prompted Iger to resign.

Analysts have speculated about an Apple-Disney merger for years, though the size of the companies may now make a deal untenable, especially as the U.S. government ramps up regulatory scrutiny of the biggest technology companies. Apple has a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. Disney's market valuation is $246 billion with an enterprise value of more than $300 billion. An acquisition of Disney now would be the largest deal of all time.

Still, Apple's lack of expertise in media and recent interest in subscription streaming video makes Disney an ideal partner. Disney is launching its Disney+ streaming service in November, a $6.99-per-month product that it expects will have 60 million to 90 million global subscribers by end of fiscal year 2024. Apple will launch its subscription video service, Apple+, on Nov. 1 for $4.99 a month, with the first year free with the purchase of a new Apple device.

WATCH: Eric Hippeau: Streaming services are 'going for the jugular' in pricing

VIDEO6:2006:20
Eric Hippeau: Streaming services are 'going for the jugular' in pricing
Squawk Alley

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.