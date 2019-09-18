Fed ups its GDP forecast for 2019 slightly to 2.2%

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.
Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed may have to resume regular balance sheet growth to help ease liquidity markets.
Stocks fell on Wednesday after a divided Federal Reserve failed to signal easier monetary policy later this year, disappointing traders.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...
The Federal Reserve cut rates Wednesday by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%.
For consumers, lower rates do mean cheaper loans, which can impact your mortgage, home equity loan, credit card, student loan tab and car payment. On the flip side, you'll earn...
The Federal Reserve dialed up its growth expectations slightly while keeping its inflation projection unchanged, according to its Summary of Economic Projections.
The central bank now expects GDP to grow at a 2.2% pace for 2019, versus the 2.1% forecast in June. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 3.7% this year, slightly above the 3.6% projection in June.
The GDP outlook for 2020 stayed unchanged at 2%.
The Fed still expects the headline inflation to grow at 1.5% this year, while its expectations for core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed at 1.8%.
The Federal Open Market Committee approved a much-anticipated quarter-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, taking down its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2%. The Fed sees no further rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, but policymakers are divided in its rate outlook.
The economy grew at a 2.0% annualized rate in the second quarter, slower than a 3.1% growth in the January-March quarter. The unemployment rate stayed at a historic low of 3.7% in August.