Huawei says it will invest $1.5 billion in its developer program

Huawei said Wednesday it will invest $1.5 billion in its developer program over the next five years, as it seeks to build a sturdy and open ecosystem as part of its computing strategy.

The Huawei Developer Program was first announced in 2015. Since then, the Chinese tech giant said it has supported more than 1.3 million developers and 14,000 independent software vendors around the world.

Speaking to an audience at Huawei Connect 2019, a flagship event for the company held in Shanghai, Deputy Chairman Ken Hu said Huawei wants to expand that program to another five million developers. It also wants to help partners "develop the next generation of intelligent applications and solutions."

Huawei is set to reveal more details about updates to its developer program on Friday.

"The future of computing is a massive market worth more than two trillion US dollars," Hu said separately in a statement. "We'll keep investing."