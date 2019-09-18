Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed may have to start 'QE-lite' to boost bank reserves

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...2020 Electionsread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.Marketsread more
Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.Marketsread more
The report, published by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun...Politicsread more
Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...Marketsread more
General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...Autosread more
Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.Politicsread more
FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...Technologyread more
DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.Marketsread more
Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.Technologyread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.
"One thing that might have to happen here is the Fed might have to start 'QE lite' as I call it, meaning they go back to expanding their balance sheet in line with the increase in currency to get the free reserves in the system higher," Gundlach said on CNBC's Halftime Report on Wednesday.
Gundlach highlighted the "kerfuffle" in short-term money markets earlier this week and the "amazing" move in the fed funds target rate, which led the central bank to conduct repurchase operations for the first time in a decade.
"Clearly short-term rates getting out of the Fed's control even shortly is problematic," the so-called bond king said. "The problem is there's not enough reserves in the system to provide liquidity ... It just seems to me the Fed is almost anxious to increase start increasing its balance sheet again."
In a rare move, the effective federal funds rate on Tuesday rose above the upper bound of the central bank's targeted overnight range. The effective rate rose to 2.3%, above the 2.25% target.
Gundlach predicted in a webcast on Tuesday that interest rates have bottomed for this year after dipping to their historic lows in August on fears of a global economic slowdown. He said QE will drive long-term borrowing cost higher.
"Historically, quantitative easing has actually been correlated with the rising in long-term interest rates," he said, adding the drastic decline in rates last month was due to "panic buying."
The Fed will announce their decision on interest rates on Wednesday. Gundlach said he expects the Fed to cut rates by a quarter point.
Gundlach, a respected markets forecaster, oversees $140 billion of assets under management at DoubleLine, according to its website.