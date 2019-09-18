Skip Navigation
Earnings

Lloyd's of London posts first-half profit of $2.87 billion

Key Points
  • The results at the 330-year old insurance market compare with a profit of 0.6 billion pounds a year earlier.
Matthew Lloyd | Bloomberg | Getty Images


Lloyd's of London reported a pre-tax profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.87 billion) in the first half of 2019 on Wednesday, helped by a cutback in underperforming business.

The results at the 330-year old insurance market, which represent earnings from its 99 member syndicates, compare with a profit of 0.6 billion pounds a year earlier.