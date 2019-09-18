Ruth Bader Ginsburg fires back against critics who say she should have retired under Obama: 'Who would you prefer on the court?'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

FAA chief says he won't certify Boeing 737 Max until he flies the...

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...

Airlinesread more

CBS, WarnerMedia drop all e-cigarette advertising, including...

CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...

Health and Scienceread more

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Banks rallied on a Fed cut, and that's a 'very positive' sign,...

Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill for the first time since...

The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.

Technologyread more

Fed loses control of its own interest rate as it cut rates

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger: If Steve Jobs were alive, we might have...

Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.

Technologyread more

Tesla Model 3s are a hit in China, but Shanghai factory moving...

Tesla sales in China should hit around 6,400 vehicles this quarter, but the Shanghai factory won't be able to manufacture Model 3s in volume until mid-2020, according to JL...

Technologyread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more

Microsoft edges up as it authorizes $40 billion of buybacks and...

Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.

Technologyread more

Fed 'insurance' cut gets cold shoulder from markets

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.

Market Insiderread more
Politics

Ruth Bader Ginsburg fires back against critics who say she should have retired under Obama: 'Who would you prefer on the court?'

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fired back on Wednesday against critics who say the liberal justice should have retired while President Barack Obama was in office.
  • "When that suggestion is made, I ask the question: Who do you think the president could nominate that could get through the Republican Senate, who you would prefer on the court than me?" Ginsburg said.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the stage for a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fired back on Wednesday against critics who say the liberal justice should have retired while President Barack Obama was in office.

"When that suggestion is made, I ask the question: Who do you think the president could nominate that could get through the Republican Senate, who you would prefer on the court than me?" Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg's comments came during an interview with NPR's Nina Totenberg at an event in New York City.

The 86-year-old justice is on the mend after completing a three-week course of radiation treatment in August for a tumor found on her pancreas. In December, Ginsburg underwent surgery for a separate cancer found on her lungs.

Read more: Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer scare

Despite those setbacks, Ginsburg has shown no sign of slowing down ahead of the start of the court's next term in October. The former ACLU attorney has maintained an active travel schedule, speaking at events in Chicago, New York, Washington, and Little Rock, Arkansas, with more travel plans slated for the weeks ahead.

Pressed on her agenda, Ginsburg said the busy schedule helps her stay motivated.

"This is my fourth cancer bout, and I found each time that when I am active I am much better than when I am just lying about feeling sorry for myself," Ginsburg said. "The necessity to get up and go is stimulating. And somehow, all these appearances I've had since the end of August, whatever my temporary disability is, it stops, and I'm okay for the event."

VIDEO9:0009:00
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's famous women's rights cases centered around money
Politics