Ruth Bader Ginsburg fires back against critics who say she should have retired under Obama: 'Who would you prefer on the court?'

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.Technologyread more
The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.Technologyread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.Technologyread more
Tesla sales in China should hit around 6,400 vehicles this quarter, but the Shanghai factory won't be able to manufacture Model 3s in volume until mid-2020, according to JL...Technologyread more
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.Politicsread more
Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.Technologyread more
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fired back on Wednesday against critics who say the liberal justice should have retired while President Barack Obama was in office.
"When that suggestion is made, I ask the question: Who do you think the president could nominate that could get through the Republican Senate, who you would prefer on the court than me?" Ginsburg said.
Ginsburg's comments came during an interview with NPR's Nina Totenberg at an event in New York City.
The 86-year-old justice is on the mend after completing a three-week course of radiation treatment in August for a tumor found on her pancreas. In December, Ginsburg underwent surgery for a separate cancer found on her lungs.
Read more: Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer scare
Despite those setbacks, Ginsburg has shown no sign of slowing down ahead of the start of the court's next term in October. The former ACLU attorney has maintained an active travel schedule, speaking at events in Chicago, New York, Washington, and Little Rock, Arkansas, with more travel plans slated for the weeks ahead.
Pressed on her agenda, Ginsburg said the busy schedule helps her stay motivated.
"This is my fourth cancer bout, and I found each time that when I am active I am much better than when I am just lying about feeling sorry for myself," Ginsburg said. "The necessity to get up and go is stimulating. And somehow, all these appearances I've had since the end of August, whatever my temporary disability is, it stops, and I'm okay for the event."