Drone and missile debris proves Iranian role in Aramco attack, Saudi defense ministry says

DUBAI — Drone and missile debris recovered by investigators at the Saudi Aramco attack site is proof of Iranian culpability, a Saudi defense ministry representative said Wednesday.
Twenty-five drones and missiles were used in Saturday's predawn attack that forced the Saudis to shut down half of the country's oil production, Saudi coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said during a press briefing in Riyadh.
He said the drones used in the attacks — which had been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels — were Iranian delta-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and that they came from the north to the south, before rolling surveillance camera footage of what he said was a drone's approach to the Abqaiq oil facility.
The briefing focused on projectile debris laid out on a table and close-up photos of Aramco's damaged facilities.
Speaking on behalf of the defense ministry, al-Maliki pointed to Shiite-dominated Iran — a longtime adversary of the Sunni monarchy — and "the destabilizing role Iran and its proxies play in the region."
"We have witnessed distinct growth in Iranian aggression," the spokesman said. "This attack wasn't against Saudi Aramco or Saudi Arabia, it was an attack against the international community, the whole world economy, and global trade."
Tehran has denied involvement in the attacks, calling the accusations from Saudi and U.S. officials "meaningless" and "pointless."
Al-Maliki added that all military components retrieved from the Aramco facilities "point to Iran," and that "the attack could not have originated from Yemen," as it was, in his words, "Not within the range of capability" of the Yemeni rebel fighters.
Iran has been blamed for previous attacks on Saudi infrastructure typically claimed by Houthi rebels, who have been battling the Saudis in Yemen since 2015 and receive support from Tehran.
Weapons experts say that serial numbers on some of the missiles used by the Yemeni rebels in past attacks reveal their Iranian origin.
Attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities early Saturday forced the kingdom to shut down half its oil production capacity, or 5.7 million barrels per day of crude — 5% of the world's global daily oil production.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco has brought roughly half of that lost capacity back on line within two days, officials told media on Tuesday, and expect to return to full production by the end of September.
Abqaiq, located in the kingdom's oil-rich eastern province, is the world's largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant with a processing capacity of more than 7 million bpd. Khurais, which lies about 110 miles southwest of Abqaiq, has capacity to pump around 1.5 million bpd. Ten fires at the Abqaiq facility were put out within seven hours, Aramco's CEO said Tuesday.
Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil installations ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and sent crude prices soaring by double digits.
The news comes as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway and just hours after President Donald Trump announced he had instructed the Treasury Department to place more sanctions on Iran.
While Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been at war with the Saudis since 2015, claimed responsibility for the attack, numerous officials and analysts point to Tehran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately blamed Iran, tweeting: "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen." Iran has continued to reject the charges.