Drone and missile debris proves Iranian role in Aramco attack, Saudi defense ministry says

Remains of the missiles which were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019.

DUBAI — Drone and missile debris recovered by investigators at the Saudi Aramco attack site is proof of Iranian culpability, a Saudi defense ministry representative said Wednesday.

Twenty-five drones and missiles were used in Saturday's predawn attack that forced the Saudis to shut down half of the country's oil production, Saudi coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said during a press briefing in Riyadh.

He said the drones used in the attacks — which had been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels — were Iranian delta-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and that they came from the north to the south, before rolling surveillance camera footage of what he said was a drone's approach to the Abqaiq oil facility.

The briefing focused on projectile debris laid out on a table and close-up photos of Aramco's damaged facilities.

Speaking on behalf of the defense ministry, al-Maliki pointed to Shiite-dominated Iran — a longtime adversary of the Sunni monarchy — and "the destabilizing role Iran and its proxies play in the region."

"We have witnessed distinct growth in Iranian aggression," the spokesman said. "This attack wasn't against Saudi Aramco or Saudi Arabia, it was an attack against the international community, the whole world economy, and global trade."

Tehran has denied involvement in the attacks, calling the accusations from Saudi and U.S. officials "meaningless" and "pointless."