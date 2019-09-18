Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.The Fedread more
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.Politicsread more
Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed may have to resume regular balance sheet growth to help ease liquidity markets.The Fedread more
Stocks traded lower on Wednesday as traders digested the Federal Reserve's latest decision on U.S. monetary policy.US Marketsread more
The Federal Reserve dialed up its growth expectations slightly while keeping its inflation projection unchanged.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...The Fedread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on July 31 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
Ahead of the Fed's 2 p.m. announcement, many economists were forecasting one further cut in 2019, but some investors were hoping for two more this year.The Fedread more
The Fed has become increasingly divided, with three officials voting against the Fed's quarter-point cut to the fed funds target rate range.Market Insiderread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued on July 31 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.
Text removed from the July statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.