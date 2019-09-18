Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Fed cuts rate on bank reserves amid repo market turmoil

The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.

The Fedread more

Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference live

The Fedread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more

Powell says it's possible the Fed will have to resume balance...

Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed may have to resume regular balance sheet growth to help ease liquidity markets.

The Fedread more

Stocks fall as Fed fails to give a clear signal of further rate...

Stocks traded lower on Wednesday as traders digested the Federal Reserve's latest decision on U.S. monetary policy.

US Marketsread more

Fed ups its GDP forecast for 2019 slightly to 2.2%

The Federal Reserve dialed up its growth expectations slightly while keeping its inflation projection unchanged.

Marketsread more

Powell says a 'sequence' of rate cuts could be needed if economy...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...

The Fedread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on July 31 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

The Fedread more

Fed forecasts no further rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, but members...

Ahead of the Fed's 2 p.m. announcement, many economists were forecasting one further cut in 2019, but some investors were hoping for two more this year.

The Fedread more

Fed gets more divided, as three members vote against rate cut

The Fed has become increasingly divided, with three officials voting against the Fed's quarter-point cut to the fed funds target rate range.

Market Insiderread more

Here's how the Fed's rate cut affects you

For consumers, lower rates do mean cheaper loans, which can impact your mortgage, home equity loan, credit card, student loan tab and car payment. n the flip side, you'll earn...

Personal Financeread more
Federal Reserve

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
VIDEO3:1803:18
Five ways the Fed rate cut will impact your money
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued on July 31 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

Text removed from the July statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.