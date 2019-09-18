South African firms' foreign operations could be at risk after xenophobic attacks

A police officer is seen during as looting and violence erupts on September 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Shops in and around various parts of Johannesburg, were looted and set alight. Most of these establishments are owned by foreign nationals.

Some of South Africa's largest businesses could be vulnerable after a spate of attacks on foreign nationals in recent weeks, one expert has told CNBC.

Twelve people were killed earlier this month when foreign-owned businesses were subject to targeted xenophobic attacks, mainly in the Johannesburg area, prompting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to dispatch emissaries to neighboring countries in a bid to soothe relations.

On Monday, South African special envoy Jeff Radebe offered an apology to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Radebe will also visit Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, the presidency said on Sunday, according to AFP.

A number of Nigerian-owned businesses and properties were targeted during the attacks, leading Lagos to repatriate hundreds of its citizens back to Nigeria last week. The violence also prompted reprisals against South African firms in Nigeria and led to the temporary closure of South Africa's diplomatic missions in Lagos and Abuja.

Speaking to CNBC Tuesday, Capital Economics Senior Emerging Markets Economist John Ashbourne said large South African corporations could be particularly vulnerable if protests and boycotts against them in foreign territories escalate.

"A lot of South African companies, particularly consumer-facing ones, have been faced with very slow growth in South Africa in recent years, and they have seen the solution to that problem as being a really aggressive expansion in the rest of Africa," Ashbourne explained.

South Africa avoided a second recession in two years in the second quarter of 2019, with the economy growing by 3.1% in the three months to the end of June. However, growth is likely to slow again in the third quarter, according to BankservAfrica's monthly economic transactions index.

"There are a variety of factors going into that — problems in the mining sector, electricity problems this year — but the key takeaway I guess is that it doesn't seem like it is a one-off shock," Ashbourne said. "It seems like trend growth in South Africa is very weak."