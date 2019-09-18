Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AT&T, Microsoft, Herman Miller and more

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...
Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.
Investors bought bank stocks because there's a chance the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut may "put an end to this artificially inverted yield curve," Jim Cramer says.
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.
Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.
Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.
The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
AT&T shares climbed more than 2% in extended trading following a Wall Street Journal report that the company is exploring a spinoff of DirectTV unit as its own company or a combination with Dish, which also saw its share price rise 3.75% after the bell. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management took a $3.2 billion stake of AT&T earlier this month, saying the telecom giant could be worth as much as $60 per share if it trimmed unneeded assets.
Microsoft shares rose more than 1% after the company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 5 cents to bring it up to 51 cents per share and a new stock buyback worth up to $40 billion. The tech giant has regularly bought back its shares and has seen its market-cap almost quadruple under CEO Satya Nadella's tenure.
Shares of Herman Miller jumped more than 7% following a strong earnings and sales guidance, expecting second-quarter revenue between $685 million and $705 million, with an increase of 85 cents to 89 cents per share.
"We continue to navigate the global tariff picture effectively," said CFO Jeff Stutz.
For its first quarter, the furniture company earnings increased 84 cents per share on revenue of $671 million. Wall Street had expected a 78 cent increase and $662 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of United States Steel, meanwhile, dropped more than 8% during extended trading after the company gave weak third-quarter guidance, expecting an adjusted EBITDA of $115 million. The company expected an adjusted diluted loss per share at 35 cents compared to the 7 cent loss per share forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Costco shares briefly dipped more than 1% after Bernstein downgraded the wholesaler to Underperform from Market Perform, setting a price target of $230. Bernstein cited "membership exhaustion" as a potential problem for the company.