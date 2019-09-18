The problem with a miles-per-gallon standard

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to rescind a waiver allowing California to set its own standards for car emissions. Critics understandably called foul. But emissions activists should keep in mind that improvement in fuel efficiency makes a bigger difference at the most inefficient end of the scale.

Without offering details, President Donald Trump tweeted his announcement of the move Wednesday morning. "There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard," he wrote. As is often the case with cars' fuel efficiency, the conversation came down to miles per gallon.

That's because miles per gallon is the default metric for measuring a car's fuel efficiency. But critics say that it makes comparisons difficult and undervalues improvements that could be made to the most inefficient cars.