This key construction indicator just tanked

The Business Roundtable said its members forecast that growth this year will clock in at 2.3%, down from last quarter's estimate of 2.6%.Politicsread more
Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist saysMarket Insiderread more
Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...2020 Electionsread more
The unspecified action comes after the U.S. accused Iran of carrying out the weekend attacks on critical Saudi oil installations.Politicsread more
Some worry the regulators will squander an opportunity to crack down on potentially monopolistic behavior due to their own infighting.Technologyread more
Oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said he ordered the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.Energy Commoditiesread more
Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.Marketsread more
Trump's announcement of his fourth national security advisor comes eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.Politicsread more
Central Park Tower is not just a new building – it's a statement. Topping off at 1,550 feet, with 131 floors, it will be the tallest residential building in the world. It may...Wealthread more
Online shopping giant Amazon is betting that some of its customers would rather use cash.Financeread more
The monthly Architecture Billings Index (ABI) from the American Institute of Architects fell to 47.2 from 50.1 in July. Any score below 50 indicates a decrease in architecture...Real Estateread more
Demand for commercial real estate design services plummeted into negative territory in August, after already soft scores in July.
The monthly Architecture Billings Index (ABI) from the American Institute of Architects fell to 47.2 from 50.1 in July. Any score below 50 indicates a decrease in architecture firm billings.
Demand for design contracts also declined to 47.9 in August, "representing a rare dip for this indicator," a press release from the organization said. All regions except the West were in negative territory.
"The sizeable drop in both design billings and new project activity, coming on the heels of six months of disappointing growth in billings, suggests that the design expansion that began in mid-2012 is beginning to face headwinds," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.
"Currently, the weakness is centered at firms specializing in commercial/industrial facilities as well as those located in the Midwest. However, there are fewer pockets of strength in design activity now, either by building sector or region than there have been in recent years," he added.
The index gauges demand for architectural design in key commercial real estate sectors such as office towers and apartment buildings. Institutional (50.6); multi-family residential (50.5); commercial/industrial (46.9); mixed practice (46.3). Project inquiries were still in positive territory but actual contracts turned negative.
August was a particularly volatile month for U.S. markets, as the trade war with China escalated as did talk of a potential recession.