Here's what every major Wall Street economist thinks the Federal Reserve will do today

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Most major Wall Street economists are in agreement that the Fed is going to cut rates by another quarter point at the conclusion of its two day meeting on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter point at its July meeting which was the first rate cut by a central bank in over a decade.

"Since the Committee delivered its first 25bp (basis points) cut in July, the Fed leadership has continued to highlight uncertainty about the growth outlook and pledged to 'act as appropriate' to sustain the expansion, making another rate cut a near certainty," Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said.

But where the economists differ is what the Fed will do going forward.

"Beyond the September meeting, we continue to expect the Committee to deliver a third and final cut in October, concluding what [Chairman Jerome] Powell termed a 'mid-cycle adjustment' of 75bp of total easing," Hatzius said.

The worsening economy all but guarantees that a September rate cut won't be the last according to one firm.

"With accumulating evidence that the economy is slowing amid greater sensitivity to trade turmoil, we recently adjusted our call to reflect a further cumulative 75bps of rate cuts after [Wednesday's] reduction. Following the September meeting, we expect 25bp rate cuts at the October, December and January meetings," Deutsche Bank economists said.

However, this may be the last rate cut for a while, if the so called "dot plot" is to be believed, according to J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli. The "dot plot" is the chart the Federal Reserve uses to convey its outlook.

"We believe the median interest rate 'dot' projection will indicate no further easings are expected this year, and that policy rates are expected to be on hold next year as well," he said.

Here's what else Wall Street economists expect from the Federal Reserve meeting: