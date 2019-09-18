These 4 charts show how US-China trade has changed during the tariff dispute

The U.S. and China are entangled in a trade war, and that's hurting business and economic activity worldwide. One year on, a resolution is still nowhere in sight.

In a poll conducted by Reuters, around 80% of more than 60 economists responding said they expect the U.S.-China trade fight to either worsen or stay the same by the end of 2020. The two countries share $660 billion in trade between them in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and here are four charts that show big ways that commerce is changing.