Your first trade for Wednesday, September 18

Top Stories
Fed is expected to cut rates, but Powell may have hard time...

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist says

A majority of CFOs believe the US will be in a recession within a...

Corporate executives and money managers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the economy as growth around the world slows.

Facebook's Portal TV: Video chat meets streaming

Facebook unveils the Portal TV, a streaming device that comes with a camera and microphones for making video calls via television.

US housing starts race to 12-year high in August

U.S. homebuilding surged to more than a 12-year high in August as both single- and multi-family housing construction increased.

Credit card start-up Petal raises $300 million debt round from...

Credit card start-up Petal just completed a new financing round.

FedEx shares tanked as four Wall Street firms downgrade the stock

Four Wall Street firms downgraded FedEx after the company's poor earnings report.

Tesla wants your car insurance business. It may not save you...

The electric car manufacturer is offering auto insurance to its owners in California, with plans to expand to other states later on.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Roku, American Eagle...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Mortgage demand from buyers jumps, just as interest rates spike

Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 6% for the week and were a strong 15% higher annually.

Congress threatens to subpoena Juul, says vaping giant not...

The House subcommittee that oversees consumer product investigations launched its a probe of Juul in June, holding two days of hearings in July. In a letter to Juul sent...

FedEx expects global trade to decline for the first time since...

FedEx says trade around the world is starting to feel the squeeze of increased tariffs.

'Anyone' could have built Netflix, according to its co-founder

"I wasn't doing anything special. Anyone could have done something like this," Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix tells CNBC Make It. Here's how he and Reed...

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, September 18

Final Trade: LVS, BAC, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Bank of America.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of J.P.Morgan.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Regional Banking ETF.

