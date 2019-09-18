Your first trade for Wednesday, September 18

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist saysMarket Insiderread more
Corporate executives and money managers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the economy as growth around the world slows.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Facebook unveils the Portal TV, a streaming device that comes with a camera and microphones for making video calls via television.Technologyread more
U.S. homebuilding surged to more than a 12-year high in August as both single- and multi-family housing construction increased.Economyread more
Credit card start-up Petal just completed a new financing round.Financeread more
Four Wall Street firms downgraded FedEx after the company's poor earnings report.Marketsread more
The electric car manufacturer is offering auto insurance to its owners in California, with plans to expand to other states later on.Personal Financeread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 6% for the week and were a strong 15% higher annually.Real Estateread more
The House subcommittee that oversees consumer product investigations launched its a probe of Juul in June, holding two days of hearings in July. In a letter to Juul sent...Health and Scienceread more
FedEx says trade around the world is starting to feel the squeeze of increased tariffs.Marketsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Bank of America.
Chris Verrone was a buyer of J.P.Morgan.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Regional Banking ETF.
